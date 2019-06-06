CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Health Benefits Of Drinking Spring Water {VIDEO}

0 reads
Leave a comment
Thirsty Woman Drinking From a Bottle of Water

Source: Serge Krouglikoff / Getty

Spring water tastes better, it’s not flat or boiled and it’s free of toxins. It is the most natural form because the source is a natural underground spring that comes above ground.

RELATED: What You Should Be Eating & Drinking For Health & Beauty

Purified water is safe, but it comes from tap water before being filtered. The late Dick Gregory talks about the importance of spring water and why mineral water isn’t good either. “Don’t drink mineral water because it’s radioactive.”

This Is The Remix: Your Fave Desserts Made Into Healthy Smoothies

12 photos Launch gallery

This Is The Remix: Your Fave Desserts Made Into Healthy Smoothies

Continue reading This Is The Remix: Your Fave Desserts Made Into Healthy Smoothies

This Is The Remix: Your Fave Desserts Made Into Healthy Smoothies

RELATED : Going Vegan? Great Veggie Burger Recipes For Your Vegan/Vegetarian Friends

According to Alexa Springs, purified water is taken through a process called reversed osmosis. “Reverse osmosis only the purest water molecules are collected while impurities are filtered out and discarded.”

Victoria Said It

Health Benefits Of Drinking Spring Water {VIDEO} was originally published on foxync.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
WIN CASH Business success, conceptual illustration
WIN CASH
Cash in! Win $250 From The WIZ Now!
 2 hours ago
06.07.19
Megan Thee Stallion Puts On For The Hotties,…
 6 hours ago
06.07.19
R. Kelly’s Ex-Manager Indicted For Death Threats
 6 hours ago
06.07.19
You Care: Amber Rose’s Boo Says Preggo Sex…
 6 hours ago
06.07.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close