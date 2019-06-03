Kanye West Debuts Incubator Program, New Fashion Brand #COCKTALES

Via Hypebeast one notable point was kept under wraps: West’s plan to launch a fashion incubator. Going forward, the initiative will provide mentorship and financial assistance to “aspiring creatives in fashion, design, and more,” as Vogue notes.

West famously interned at Fendi with Virgil Abloh before the pair stepped into the world of fashion; this incubator program is indicative of the rapper passing the torch to a new generation of creatives. Chicago-born Maisie Schloss is the grant’s first recipient; a Parsons graduate and former YEEZY womenswear designer, Schloss will receive input and aid from West as she prepares to launch Masie Wilen, her debut clothing line.

