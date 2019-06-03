CLOSE
Feature Story
Black Music Month: Caribbean Connection

Shenseea

Source: Keysus / Keysus

Like its hip-hop counterpart, Dancehall is evolving. Trap beats are replacing traditional dubbing but, the raw and unfiltered lyricism continues to keep our attention.

For Black Music Month, we’re introducing you to a new class of dancehall artists that include Shenseea, Koffee and Rygin King. Press play below.

