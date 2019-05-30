Tamar Braxton doesn’t play when it comes to her man and one fan learned that the hard way when she slipped into his comments section and wrote, “Hey u.” All of which prompted Tamar to respond to the woman and introduce herself in case she didn’t know she was from Baltimore and is bout that life.

Clearly Tamar wasn’t having it and neither was the woman who overstepped her boundaries. Tamar stepped into TheShadeRoom to let everyone know it was a little jokey joke, but the message is clear. Don’t mess with my man!

RELATED STORIES:

Tamar Braxton Reads Fan For Making Insensitive Comment While She Mourns The Death Of Her Niece

Tamar Braxton Claims Her Mama And Sisters ‘Love’ Her New Nigerian Bae

Tamar Braxton Gets Fan Together For Slick Comment Under Her Man’s Photo was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Written By: Shamika Sanders Posted 9 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: