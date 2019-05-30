CLOSE
WILLOW SMITH OFFERED TO DO ADULT FILM

Christian Dior : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2018

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Willow Smith has caught the attention of the adult film industry!! They reached out to her following her discussion on Red Table Talk with her mother and grandmother, in which she defended porn.

Jada Pinkett-Smith and Willow Smith

Source: Peter White/Getty Images / Getty

According to The BlastBree Mills, an adult filmmaker and Chief Creative Officer of Adult Time (it bills itself as the Netflix of porn) offered her an opportunity to direct an adult film herself. No word on if the 19 yr old will take the company up on their offer.

