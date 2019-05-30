Listen Here: John Legend Debuts New Single “We Need Love”

Ohio’s own John Legend has debuted the winning song from his episode of Songland! Songland is NBC’s new music competition series and Legend was the first artist to appear as a guest. He has now debuted the winning song from his episode. Check out the new song called “We Need Love” below:

According to Billboard.com, The reality competition show follows aspiring songwriters who are given a chance to write a song, then have it recorded by artists like Legend, the Jonas Brothers and Meghan Trainor.

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 7 hours ago

