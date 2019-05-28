CLOSE
New Couple Alert!

Tasha Smith WES Special Guest 2

Source: manager / Tasha Smith

Our girl Tasha Smith got herself a new man, and he is an actor that we all know. I am so here for this relationship! According to both of their social media pages, Tasha’s new man is “The Wire” actor Michael K. Williams.

 

Tasha posted this pic of the two, with the caption that read, “Nothing makes me happier!!!!! The love Of my life @bkbmg ❤❤❤ this man gives me goose bumps!!!!!”

Williams posted the same pic with his caption reading, “I say word is born cause what I speak I manifest#lawofattraction.”

 

I am so here for this!! Yes!! Black Love!

