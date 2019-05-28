Our girl Tasha Smith got herself a new man, and he is an actor that we all know. I am so here for this relationship! According to both of their social media pages, Tasha’s new man is “The Wire” actor Michael K. Williams.

Tasha posted this pic of the two, with the caption that read, “Nothing makes me happier!!!!! The love Of my life @bkbmg this man gives me goose bumps!!!!!”

Williams posted the same pic with his caption reading, “I say word is born cause what I speak I manifest#lawofattraction.”

I am so here for this!! Yes!! Black Love!

New Couple Alert! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted May 28, 2019

