CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Rihanna Gives Details About New Album ‘R9’

R9 Is On It's Way!

0 reads
Leave a comment
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Cocktails

Source: Kevin Mazur/MG18 / Getty

It’s been just about 3 years since we heard new music from the Fenty queen, Rihanna. In a recent interview the T Magazine, she confirms that the highly anticipated music project. That’s right, her forthcoming album is on the way!

While detailing the Fenty fashion line, which she has created in partnership with LVMH, making her the first black woman in charge of a major luxury fashion house in Paris. Rihanna was asked if it’s true she’s working on a reggae album, she  simply responded “Yeah,” confirming what fans have suspected for nearly a year. But so far don’t expect a feature from Drake at all. Uh Oh!?

Rihanna’s Diamond Ball: Celebrities Bring High Style for The Diamond Carpet Arrivals
Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball
18 photos
Drake , rihanna , tatum takeover

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rihanna Gives Details About New Album ‘R9’
 19 mins ago
05.20.19
DaBaby and Tatum
The WIZ Warm Up: DaBaby Chops It Up…
 40 mins ago
05.20.19
Hypebeast Alert: A Louis Vuitton Jump Rope Is…
 3 hours ago
05.20.19
Leslie Jones Goes In On New Abortion Ban:…
 5 hours ago
05.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close