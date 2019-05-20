According to MSN Money the Cincinnati metro area is one of the worst places for African-Americans in the U.S.! The Cincinnati metro area including Northern Kentucky landed 48th on the worst list. MSN Money has based their list on the disparities in each city between black and white residents in various social and economic measures.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
African-Americans households typically earn 61 cents for every dollar compared to Caucasian homes in America. Black household incomes in Cincinnati are significantly lower compared to the average in America. Black households in the Cincinnati metro area earn 49.6% of the area’s medium white household. That’s only an average of $32,429 per year.
It is also being reported that African-Americans in Cincinnati have a harder time finding employment in the area. Cincinnati’s labor force unemployment rates for African-Americans is at 11.5% significantly higher than the average for Whites at 04.1%.
TRENDING STORY: Cincinnati is One of The Most Livable Cities in the US for Minimum Wage Workers
The Latest:
- Rihanna Gives Details About New Album ‘R9’
- The WIZ Warm Up: DaBaby Chops It Up Tatum
- Cincinnati Named One of Worst Places in America for Blacks
- North Carolina May Finally Let Women Revoke Consent During Sex
- Hypebeast Alert: A Louis Vuitton Jump Rope Is Here
- Leslie Jones Goes In On New Abortion Ban: “You Can’t Control Women!”
- Magic Johnson Tells ESPN Why He Left The Lakers
- Morehouse Commencement Speaker To Pay Off Entire Class Student Loans
- Cincinnati: Local School Closed Due To Water Fountain Break
- Ohio Middle School Students Under Investigation: Allegedly Put Semen and Urine in Teacher’s Food