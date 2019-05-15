CLOSE
Cincy
Cincinnati: The Vote To Decriminalize Marijuana

Cincinnati could vote today to decriminalze Marijuana.

Chief Eliot Isaac said he had some concerns about the idea, “I am very sensitive… to how laws sometimes disproportionately affect different communities,” Isaac said in committee. “But a half pound concerns me. I’m not comfortable with any of it, but … I will enforce it.” (FOX19)

Fasho Thoughts: 

  • How do you feel about this? 
  • Could this set some prisoners free?
  • How would officers handle the conflict between Ohio law and city law? 
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

