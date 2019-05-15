Congrats to the cast of the “The Last O.G.” TBS has renewed the hit show for a 3rd season.

The comedy television series was created by Jordan Peele and John Carcieri and premiered in 2018. It stars Tracy Morgan, Tiffany Haddish, Allen Maldonado, Ryan Gaul, Taylor Christian Mosby, Dante Hoagland, and Cedric the Entertainer.

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, The show is ranked as cable’s #1 sitcom and reaching a multiplatform audience of 23 million viewers so far.

The Last O.G.” Renewed For Season 3 was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted May 15, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: