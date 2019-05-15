CLOSE
The Last O.G.” Renewed For Season 3

Tiffany Haddish

Source: Elton Anderson Jr. / Elton Anderson Jr.

 

Congrats to the cast of the “The Last O.G.” TBS has renewed the hit show for a 3rd season.

65th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

The comedy television series was created by Jordan Peele and John Carcieri and premiered in 2018. It stars Tracy Morgan, Tiffany Haddish, Allen Maldonado, Ryan Gaul, Taylor Christian Mosby, Dante Hoagland, and Cedric the Entertainer.

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, The show is ranked as cable’s #1 sitcom and reaching a multiplatform audience of 23 million viewers so far.

 

 

The Last O.G." Renewed For Season 3 was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

