4 year old Ohio boy accidentally shot and killed with State Troopers Gun

This is why if you have a gun in the house and you have kids you have to either lock the gun up and keep the key on you or your spouse or you have to teach your kids gun safety and that still might not work and what’s so sad is now this family like many others has to go through this tragic event. Full Story Here

4 year old Ohio boy accidentally shot and killed with State Troopers Gun was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

