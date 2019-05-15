Man shot and killed by store owner on Eastside of Columbus

The Columbus Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting at a local smoke that took place on the eastside of Columbus early Tuesday morning.

According to reports, officers were called to the Outlet Smoke Shop Market in the 6000 block of McNaughten Center on the report of a shooting around 12:59am

When officers arrived on scene they found Oscar Louis Morgan Jr., 24, suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say an investigation revealed the Morgan was reportedly intoxicated when he became involved in several altercations with both patrons and employees of the market.

Witness told police that Morgan escalated the confrontations to the point where one of the employees felt the need to fire a weapon, fatally wounding Morgan.

Police continue to investigate, and ask anyone with information on this shooting to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Source: NBC4i.com

