Bill Nye Cusses Grown Up Fans For Denying Climate Change [VIDEO]

Bill Nye has been trying to tell y’all that climate change is no muthaf***in’ joke and now he’s enough of your bulls#!t.

The science guy appeared on John Oliver’s HBO show this past weekend and let the yoppa spray on all deniers in no uncertain terms.

We promise, you’ve never seen Bill Nye like this before. Press play below.

Written By: Rickey Smiley Morning Show Posted May 14, 2019

