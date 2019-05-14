CLOSE
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Bill Nye Cusses Grown Up Fans For Denying Climate Change [VIDEO]

5 reads
Leave a comment
Premiere Of Walt Disney Pictures And Lucasfilm's 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' - Arrivals

Source: Mike Windle / Getty

via Bossip.com:

Bill Nye has been trying to tell y’all that climate change is no muthaf***in’ joke and now he’s enough of your bulls#!t.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The science guy appeared on John Oliver’s HBO show this past weekend and let the yoppa spray on all deniers in no uncertain terms.

We promise, you’ve never seen Bill Nye like this before. Press play below.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Bill Nye Cusses Grown Up Fans For Denying Climate Change [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rihanna Announces Date For Diamond Ball
 19 hours ago
05.15.19
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Cash in! Win $250 From The WIZ Now!
 21 hours ago
05.15.19
City Girls and Jesse Salazar
City Girls’ JT Initially Denied Early Release —…
 23 hours ago
05.15.19
A$AP Rocky Is The Face Of Calvin Klein’s…
 2 days ago
05.15.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close