ARTHUR CHARACTER COMES OUT AS GAY..

Hey Parents! One of the characters from the beloved PBS show, “Arthur” has come out as gay and even had a same-sex marriage on the show.

Season 22 of the kids’ show started off rather controversial when it revealed that one of its longtime characters, Arthur’s teacher Mr. Ratburn, was gay and getting married. According to ET.com, in the premiere episode titled “Mr. Ratburn and the Special Someone,” Arthur and his friends attend their teacher’s wedding, thinking that Mr. Ratburn is marrying female rat Patty until they realize that she’s actually his sister. Shocked at the revelation, Arthur’s pal Muffy then asks, “Who is Mr. Ratburn marrying?” — only to turn around and find their teacher walking down the aisle next to another groom.

Of course, this was met with very mixed reviews on the internet.  What do you think?

Photos
