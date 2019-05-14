CLOSE
A-Plus
HomeA-Plus

Kodak Black Reportedly Facing 10 Years In Prison

68 reads
Leave a comment
Kodak Black during Homecoming Concert

Source: JLN Photography/WENN.com / WENN

 

Kodak Black is finding himself in more trouble after being hit with a two-count indictment over the weekend after attempting to purchase firearms in Florida, The Blast reports. He is being charged with making a false statement in the acquisition and attempted acquisition of a firearm.

According to police, Kodak lied on firearm applications at a Florida gun store. He didn’t disclose that he was facing serious criminal charges at the time of attempting to purchase firearms and since he is a felon, he shouldn’t have attempted to purchase guns in the first place. SMH!

SOURCE: The Blast

 

Hip-Hop Behind Bars: 24 Rappers Who Did Jail Time
24 photos

 

The Latest:

kodak black

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rihanna Announces Date For Diamond Ball
 19 hours ago
05.15.19
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Cash in! Win $250 From The WIZ Now!
 21 hours ago
05.15.19
City Girls and Jesse Salazar
City Girls’ JT Initially Denied Early Release —…
 23 hours ago
05.15.19
A$AP Rocky Is The Face Of Calvin Klein’s…
 2 days ago
05.15.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close