Kodak Black Reportedly Facing 10 Years In Prison

Kodak Black is finding himself in more trouble after being hit with a two-count indictment over the weekend after attempting to purchase firearms in Florida, The Blast reports. He is being charged with making a false statement in the acquisition and attempted acquisition of a firearm.

According to police, Kodak lied on firearm applications at a Florida gun store. He didn’t disclose that he was facing serious criminal charges at the time of attempting to purchase firearms and since he is a felon, he shouldn’t have attempted to purchase guns in the first place. SMH!

SOURCE: The Blast

The Latest: