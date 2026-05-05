Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Pack On PDA At 2026 Met Gala, Proud Partner A$AP Says She’s ‘Shining Like A Diamond’

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Met Gala 2026 turned into a full-on spectacle when Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made their highly anticipated arrival, delivering both high fashion and undeniable chemistry as they were cutely coupled up on the carpet.

The couple served looks and their affection on full display, and even shared a playful, slightly mischievous moment with Heidi Klum on the red carpet.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky arrived at the Met Gala red carpet in serious style.

Arriving fashionably late at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, the duo proved the delay was justified. Embracing the night’s “Costume Art” theme, Rihanna, 38, stunned in a dramatic Maison Margiela creation, stealing attention the moment she stepped onto the carpet. She shared a few hugs and kisses and held hands with Rocky throughout the evening, which sent photogs into a frenzy.

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The “Umbrella” singer’s ensemble felt more like a wearable sculpture than a dress, featuring an intricate bodice that created a striking “dress-within-a-dress illusion,” according to PEOPLE. Featuring accents of shimmering metal and dripping jewelry, the mother of three nailed the event’s theme. Carefully chosen accessories, including ear cuffs and rings, elevated the look even further, tying the entire ensemble together perfectly.

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Rocky, 37, matched her energy with a bold yet refined outfit. He wore a soft-pink, trench-length tuxedo jacket by Chanel, styled with a coordinating scarf wrapped at the waist like a belt. Underneath, he kept it classic with a white dress shirt and black slacks, finishing the look with a bow tie, patent-leather loafers, and a feathered brooch resembling a wreath. He added flair with layered statement necklaces and an apple-shaped chain-handle bag.

As they made their way up the Met steps, the pair paused to chat with Variety about the “Costume Art” theme. Rihanna playfully declared she is the “art and the artist,” while Rocky admired her, saying she was “shining like a diamond.” He also opened up about their relationship, sharing that “it feels amazing” to be loved by a Black woman and adding that “nothing else compares.”

Rihanna also shared a cheeky moment with Heidi Klum at the annual gala.

Inside the event, the couple’s dynamic continued to capture attention, especially during a now-viral interaction with Klum. One widely shared image shows Rihanna leaning toward Klum’s marble-inspired, statue-like ensemble and playfully tapping near its bust. Rocky, caught mid-reaction, covered his face while smiling, turning the moment into one of the night’s most talked-about highlights. They were also spotted sharing a few laughs with the catwalk legend inside the event.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the hilarious moment online. One netizen on X summed it up perfectly.

“Rihanna is so unserious,” they penned.

We love to see it, too. What do you think of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s playful and PDA-filled, fashionable 2026 Met Gala moment?

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Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Pack On PDA At 2026 Met Gala, Proud Partner A$AP Says She’s ‘Shining Like A Diamond’ was originally published on bossip.com