A Sharonville officer was injured on 275… After a car struck the Police cruiser.

The officer was helping a disabled car on the side of the highway.

So please make sure you are paying attention and off of your phone.

Being alert could save someone’s life! (WRKC)

Written By: Don Juan Fasho Posted 9 hours ago

