“I Was One Of Those People Who Knew I Would Be A Mother Later In Life”: Meagan Good’s Ready To Have Kids

In an exclusive sneak peek of an upcoming episode of STEVE, as in Steve Harvey’s talk show, Meagan Good opens up about her desire to be a mother.

The 37-year-old visited the show with her Intruder co-star Michael Ealy, and at one point in the conversation, Ealy’s son is brought up. This becomes a segue into talking about whether or not she and husband DeVon Franklin plan to have children.

“Now Meagan, you just sitting here listening to this conversation about these kids and everything…” Harvey says in the clip, putting Good on the spot without formally asking the question.

After laughing, Good decides to answer.

“I’ma say this, and it’s funny because I usually don’t talk about it because I was one of those people who knew I would be a mother later in life,” she said. “And we talk about it a lot. Like, [Michael Ealy] basically tried to convince me to start like last year. But now I think I’m in a place now where I’m actually ready.”

As the crowd applauds, she and Harvey have a moment, somewhat emotional and centered in faith, where he tells her that she would be a great parent.

“Do you have any idea how fabulous of a mother you would be?” he asks.

“I receive that,” she says in response. “Thank you.”

“You and DeVon, y’all are just a really, really dope couple,” he adds. “Man, you’d make a great mother, man.”

“Thank you! I receive that,” she says. “I receive that.”

Good and Franklin have been married since 2012, and neither came into the relationship with children.

This isn’t the first time that Good has been put on the spot, publicly, about her plans for motherhood. Early last year the topic was brought up by Loni Love on The Real.

“You know, I’m a take my time,” Good said when Love told her she and Franklin would have some “pretty” kids. “I had two monkeys a few years ago, and now I have two hairless cats so I’m kind of like a never-neverland person. So I’m going to wait.”

“In the right time,” she added. “I’m going to take my time, but in the right time we’ll have them. We definitely want them though.”

I’ve already spoken in the past about how I don’t like that people ask married folks, whether privately or publicly, when they’re going to have children. You never know what people are going through behind the scenes. Also, they can’t often just decide they’re ready to be parents and it automatically happens. Some things are out of our overall control. However, if she and her husband are thinking about starting to make an effort to expand their family, I wish them the best of luck. As she said in the past, in the right time, everything will work out, and that time is not dictated by the world.

Check out a clip of her chat with Harvey, which airs on Friday on NBC. Check your local listings for times.

