Bengals Cornerback Gifts Cincinnati Family With 9 Children a New Home

Cincinnati Bengals Cornerback Darqueze Dennard has done a remarkable thing for a local family of nine!

Dennard started a foundation called Dennard Difference and spearheaded the entire project. Dennard Difference partnered with several businesses such as Turner Construction, Sherwin-Williams, Eye 4 Design Interiors and Furniture to name a few to pull off the home makeover of a lifetime!

The process took a total of 18 months to purchase, demolish, rebuild and design/furnish the new home. Dennard started all of this just after being drafted into the NFL.

The deserving family was handed the keys from Dennard on May 1st 2019 with great joy. The family has gone through many losses recently so it couldn’t have come at a sooner time. The children range in ages from 4 to 18 years old. Each of them will enjoy new beds and dressers to completely designed living spaces for all nine of them. Dennard shared with WLWT, “They know the feeling, my sisters know the feeling, my family knows the feeling, and I know how it is to not have a house,” explained Dennard. “I’m a living testimony that anything you want in life is possible.”

Learn more about the family and their story here

