The future of the Millennium Tour may be in jeopardy as it’s scheduled to come to a close later this month.
Raz B is behind bars in Minneapolis for allegedly strangling his girlfriend. Local police took photos of her reported injuries as evidence.
The singer is currently being held in Hennepin County Jail without bail.
B2K has a concert scheduled for Wednesday night at the Target Center in Minneapolis.
Source: TMZ
Raz B Behind Bars for Domestic Violence was originally published on 92q.com
