Ohio Doctors Use Baby’s Kidneys For Woman’s Transplant Surgery

How crazy is this???

The world of medicine can accomplish huge defeats and save lives daily. However, I never knew you can use a baby’s organ and give it to an adult for a transplant?

That is what doctors at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Comprehensive Transplant Center just did. This is a rare operation where the kidneys from a pediatric donor under the age of 5 and then implanting them into the adult recipient.

Susan Fossmeyer underwent the surgery and called it a blessing.

“It just says to me I’m going to live to be healthy. I’m going to enjoy life,” Fossmeyer said.

Fossmeyer thanks the doctors and the donor’s family for the gift of life.

You can learn more about becoming a donor by clicking here.

Kickoff To Health Expo Columbus

Radio One 2019 Kick Off To Health Expo

19 photos Launch gallery

Radio One 2019 Kick Off To Health Expo

Continue reading Radio One 2019 Kick Off To Health Expo

Radio One 2019 Kick Off To Health Expo

Thank you to everyone that came out for Radio One's 2019 Kick off to Health Expo! Hundreds came out for free health screenings, exercise classes and lots of free information and prizes!  Be looking out for the return of this event soon!   The Latest: [display-posts posts_per_page=“5"]

Source: 10TV

Ohio Doctors Use Baby’s Kidneys For Woman’s Transplant Surgery was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Photos
