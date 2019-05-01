CLOSE
Study Shows 1 in 5 Children Under 14 Suffer from Some Sort of Mental Health Issue

One in five children is living with a mental illness and 50 percent of all lifetime mental illness starts by age 14, yet there is still stigma around this national health crisis.  On Our Sleeves was launched by Nationwide Children’s Hospital to build a community of support for children living with mental illness through advocacy, education and fundraising for much-needed research.

Millions of children and families across America are living with mental illness. Our goal is to eliminate the stigma around mental illness in children and young adults, provide much needed educational resources and accelerate funding for research here at Nationwide Children’s.

So what do you do if you think your child needs help?  Start the conversation by finding children’s mental health resources in your area.  

If you or your child need immediate help due to having suicidal thoughts, go to your local emergency room immediately, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or you can reach the Crisis Text Line by texting “START” to 741-741.

Want to get involved?  On Our Sleeves needs advocates.  Find out how you can help here.

 

