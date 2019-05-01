Study Shows 1 in 5 Children Under 14 Suffer from Some Sort of Mental Health Issue

One in five children is living with a mental illness and 50 percent of all lifetime mental illness starts by age 14, yet there is still stigma around this national health crisis. On Our Sleeves was launched by Nationwide Children’s Hospital to build a community of support for children living with mental illness through advocacy, education and fundraising for much-needed research.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Millions of children and families across America are living with mental illness. Our goal is to eliminate the stigma around mental illness in children and young adults, provide much needed educational resources and accelerate funding for research here at Nationwide Children’s.

So what do you do if you think your child needs help? Start the conversation by finding children’s mental health resources in your area.

If you or your child need immediate help due to having suicidal thoughts, go to your local emergency room immediately, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or you can reach the Crisis Text Line by texting “START” to 741-741.

Want to get involved? On Our Sleeves needs advocates. Find out how you can help here.

True Strength: Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues 11 photos Launch gallery True Strength: Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues 1. Lady Gaga once told Billboard about her depression, “I’ve suffered through depression and anxiety my entire life. I just want these kids to know that this modern thing, where everyone is feeling shallow and less connected? That’s not human.” Source: 1 of 11 2. Adele once admitted that anxiety attacks keep her from playing large festivals and arenas. Source: 2 of 11 3. Jennifer Lawrence once revealed that she suffered from social anxiety as soon as she started school. Source: 3 of 11 4. Kid Cudi checked himself into rehab in October for depression and suicidal thoughts. Source: 4 of 11 5. Lena Dunham is often open about her anxiety and OCD, once saying, “To those struggling with anxiety, OCD, depression: I know it’s mad annoying when people tell you to exercise, and it took me about 16 medicated years to listen. I’m glad I did.” Source: 5 of 11 6. After a stint in rehab for anorexia, bulimia, and cutting, Demi Lovato discovered that she was manic depressive/bipolar. She told People, “I feel like I am in control now, where for my whole life, I wasn’t in control.” Source: 6 of 11 7. Kanye West reportedly felt suicidal after the death of his mother in 2007. Source: 7 of 11 8. Zayn Malik’s anxiety is often so crippling, it’s caused him to cancel shows. Source: 8 of 11 9. Britney Spears knows a thing or two about social anxiety, saying, “I’m not good in large groups, I just make everything awkward.” Source: 9 of 11 10. The Rock talked to Oprah about his depression, saying, “I wish I had someone at that time who could just pull me aside and say, ‘Hey, it’s gonna be okay. It’ll be okay.'” Source: 10 of 11 11. Kerry Washington once spoke about her depression and unhealthy relationship with food and exercise in college, saying, “I think it’s really important to take the stigma away from mental health.” Source: 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading True Strength: Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues True Strength: Celebrities Who’ve Been Open About Their Mental Health Issues Kid Cudi just entered rehab for depression and suicidal thoughts. Here are other celebrities who have struggled with mental health issues.

The Latest:

Study Shows 1 in 5 Children Under 14 Suffer from Some Sort of Mental Health Issue was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com