Fantasia, Jazmine Sullivan, & Brandy Collab??

Oh! This is gonna be good! How about a collab with r&b powerhouses Fantasia Barrino, Jazmine Sullivan, and Brandy? Well, it’s happening! Fantasia confirmed the news. Check out her announcement below:

Fantasia had been teasing us for three years about linking up with these songbirds to create the ultimate song and now it’s finally happening and will be on her upcoming 6th studio album.

The name of the track has not been revealed but we are so here for it.

Thank you, ladies!

