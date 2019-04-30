Oh! This is gonna be good! How about a collab with r&b powerhouses Fantasia Barrino, Jazmine Sullivan, and Brandy? Well, it’s happening! Fantasia confirmed the news. Check out her announcement below:

Fantasia had been teasing us for three years about linking up with these songbirds to create the ultimate song and now it’s finally happening and will be on her upcoming 6th studio album.

The name of the track has not been revealed but we are so here for it.

Thank you, ladies!

Fantasia, Jazmine Sullivan, & Brandy Collab?? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted April 30, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: