Ohio University Fraternity Expelled For Hazing

Ohio University has expelled the fraternity Sigma Pi for reports of hazing and other violations.

During an investigation, the school charged the fraternity with 11 violations against the student code of conduct. The expulsion occurred on April 11.

This all spewed due to the death of 18-year-old Collin Wiant from Dublin who died. Wiant’s family and attorney point the finger at the fraternity.

The school said if anyone sees or knows of a possible hazing incident, that they report it to the university at 740-593-2629 or this link.

Source: 10TV

Ohio University Fraternity Expelled For Hazing was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

