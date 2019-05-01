Ohioans Can Fish For Free May 4 & 5

Get your fishing gear ready.

The weather is great for fishing and you can get in on the fun for free. On May 4th and 5th, you can fish for free thanks to the statewide program Ohio’s Free Fishing Days. It is also not required for you to have a fishing license.

Here are some helpful tips for taking a youngster out fishing:

Keep the trip simple by considering a child’s age and skill level.

Choose a pond, lake or stream where children will be able to easily catch a few fish.

Use live bait to increase the chance of catching a fish. Live bait is also more interesting for children.

Bring a camera and snacks.

Be patient – plan on spending time untangling lines, baiting hooks, landing fish and taking pictures.

Most of all, keep the trip fun.

