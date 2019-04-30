CLOSE
Cincy
Cincinnati: DJ Vader Mix On The Game Show Mental Samurai

Cincinnati stand up 100.3 Cincy’s Rnb station’s own will be on the game show Mental Samurai tonight at 9pm on Fox.

Here’s a little about the show. MENTAL SAMURAI is a thrilling new competition series that pushes every aspect of human intelligence and mental agility.

Hosted and produced by Rob Lowe, the show is the first-ever obstacle course…for the mind.

Help us cheer DJ Vader on tonight! Make sure you show love on RNB Cincy Facebook and Instagram! (FOX)

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

 

 

