This is so sad. Our deepest condolences to the entire Braxton Family, especially the only boy of the group, Michael, his daughter Lauren has reportedly passed away at 24 yrs old.

According to reports, Lauren passed on Monday and her death was related to a heart condition. The family has yet to comment or release a statement.

Condolences: Braxton Sister’s Niece Dies At Age 24 was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 3 hours ago

