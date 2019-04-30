CLOSE
Events
HomeEvents

Uber is Apologizing For Calling Customer N-Word!!

0 reads
Leave a comment
United Cabbies Group Protest in Whitehall

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Another day, another company doing some uncalled for racist stuff! This time it’s Uber apologizing for using the n-word on their twitter account when responding to a customer who was complaining about a bad experience with the rideshare company. It may not have been totally Uber’s fault.

Check out the tweet below:

 

Upon some further investigation, it appears to be an explanation for how the N-word was tweeted from the Uber account. Reportedly, the Twitter user who issued the complaint is a troll account that purposely changed its name to the N-word before posting the complaint, which prompted the automated response from Uber. The user then changed the name back to @realTheeCheney once Uber responded and the damage had been done.

Your Thoughts??

 

Uber is Apologizing For Calling Customer N-Word!! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
5 items
5 Times Travis Scott Looked Like A Character…
 4 hours ago
04.30.19
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Cash in! Win $250 From The WIZ Now!
 4 hours ago
04.30.19
#JusticeForLucca: Charges Dropped Against Florida Teen Beaten By…
 20 hours ago
04.29.19
New ‘Call of Duty:Black Ops 4’ Season Operation…
 21 hours ago
04.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close