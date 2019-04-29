Breaking News: Columbus Shootout Leaves 4 Injured!!

The gun violence continues in the city of Columbus. This afternoon four people suffered injuries after being shot along East Livingston Avenue. The shooting occurred just a few blocks away from Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

The incident happened around 2:18 p.m. along the 800 block of East Livingston Avenue.

According to Columbus Police, two people were taken to Grant Medical Center and one was taken to Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center.

A fourth person involved walked into the Emergency Room at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

It is believed that two of the injured parties are suspects and the other two are victims. All four people are reported to be in stable condition and expected to survive todays’ events, according to police.

Livingston Elementary School located in the middle of the mayhem was placed on lockdown while police investigated the shooting. The lockdown was lifted shortly after around 3:20 p.m.

More details have not been released.

