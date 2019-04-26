Magic Johnson’s Daughter, Elisa, Left With “Intense Scarring” On Her Stomach After Airbnb Home Invasion [PHOTO]

We are keeping Magic Johnson’s daughter, Elisa Johnson, in our prayers at this time.

Back in December, Elisa survived a home invasion attack while staying at an Airbnb in San Fernando Valley. Two men reportedly entered her friends’ accommodations and began threatening the 10 people who were staying there, reportedly holding them at gunpoint.

Elisa, who reportedly heard the noise from her bedroom, was able to escape through a sliding glass door — but not without any injuries, apparently. She took to Instagram to reveal scars wrapped around her stomach. She captioned the photo:

“As women we tend to be very hard on ourselves. Months ago, I escaped from a home invasion and in the process I was left with intense scaring on my stomach. Until now I’ve been so afraid to show these scars, and incredibly insecure about the way I look. But I now realize these scars are a part of my journey, and tell the story of who I am. I love my body, and I am proud to be in the place I am today.”

This is SUCH a scary situation to go through. We know Magic and Cookie are keeping their baby girl close.

SOURCE: Bossip.com

