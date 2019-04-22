Tyga Drops $10 Million Lawsuit With Birdman

Tyga has reportedly dropped his $10 million legal dispute against Cash Money CEO Birdman after stating they have not been issuing out is royalties. New court documents now show that Tyga is dismissing all claims against Cash Money/Young Money Entertainment and Birdman. Therefore, the case will be dropped because of this.

It all started back in in 2016 after Tyga said that his former bosses were withholding royalties from him for two albums. The Cash Money label was being sued for $10 million for breaching their contractual agreement with Tyga. Neither Birdman or Lil Wayne ever spoke of anything so maybe everything is officially worked out without getting the courts involved?