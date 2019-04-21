Woman with Missing Leg Crawls to Safety During Ohio House Fire

According to Fox 28, a 54-year-old woman survived a house fire Saturday morning after she crawled from her bedroom to the neighbor’s house. Fire crews said the woman was missing her left leg.

The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. on East 26th Avenue.

Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Sean Moore said the woman woke up from the smell of smoke. She told fire crews she didn’t hear a smoke detector alarm. Moore said she wasn’t able to attach her prosthetic leg in time, so instead she crawled on her stomach out to the street, eventually making her way to a neighbor, who called 911.

Moore said the home is now a total loss and doesn’t know the cause of the fire but believes it’s electrical. The woman was transported to OSU Wexner Medical Center with minor injuries. Doctors believe she will make a full recovery.

The woman’s dog died in the fire.

Written By: Missy B Posted 15 hours ago

