America Speaks: Folks Make Fun Of The HEAVILY Redacted Mueller Report With Spot-On Parodies

The legality of Donald Trump‘s presidency continues to be up for question now that the Mueller report has been released to the masses.

According to The Atlantic, on Thursday, Attorney General William Barr released Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s report on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. The report also details ten instances that Mueller’s team examined as to whether Trump obstructed justice.

The 448-page report covered a lot of topics, including why the special counsel didn’t bring collusion charges against Trump. Officials said despite links between Trump’s campaign officials and people tied to the Russian government, certain parties lied or deleted communications, which prevented the counsel from bringing charges.

The report went on to say Trump was beyond nervous when a special counsel was appointed to investigate his campaign.

“[The] President slumped back in his chair and said, ‘Oh my God. This is terrible. This is the end of my Presidency. I’m fu**ed,’” read the report.

He was also reportedly pissed when then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the investigation:

“The President became angry and lambasted the Attorney General for his decision to recuse from the investigation, stating, ‘How could you let this happen, Jeff?’”

According to the report, Trump even tried to get Mueller removed from the special counsel by getting his then-White House Counsel Don McGahn involved. He reportedly told McGahn to direct the acting attorney general to remove Mueller as special counsel, although ultimately McGahn didn’t follow through.

These are just a few of the dirty details to the lengthy report, although, in the end, Trump hasn’t been charged with collusion or obstruction of justice. Of course, Trump had to be childish about the situation when he made an Instagram post that resembled Game of Thrones lettering. It read, “No Collusion. No Obstruction. For the haters and the radical left Democrats — Game Over.”

The report has sparked debates online as to whether more investigations needs to happen, especially since the report was heavily redacted despite claims that it was “lightly redacted.”

According to Barr, four types of info are redacted in the report — grand-jury material, details that could jeopardize intelligence sources and methods, ongoing cases, and the privacy of “peripheral third parties.”

Mueller wrote in the report that although they decided not to make a “prosecutorial judgement” when it came to obstruction of justice charges against Trump, their findings don’t completely “exonerate” him either. Now, some people are calling for Mueller to testify before Congress for more details around the report, and a couple individuals are using “redacted” methods to get their point across.

Just take Massachusetts Representative Ayanna Pressley…

Then, of course, there were some people who just had jokes, especially when it came to a president that always seems to be protected.

EXCLUSIVE!! A page of the redacted #MuellerReport has been LEAKED! Have a sneak peek below pic.twitter.com/WzcwioUZb5 — Joseph Burke (@jf_burke) April 18, 2019

Then, there were those people who were just plain ignant…

Got my hands on an exclusive preview of Thursday's Mueller Report release pic.twitter.com/YYA1X92emo — Adir Hu Farted?🔥 (@Pale_0ntologist) April 15, 2019

