G Herbo Arrested In Atlanta

Chicago rapper G Herbo gets battery charge for allegedly assaulting baby mama.

Atlanta police officials state that they responded to a dispute call. The call happen around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday. Ariana, the mother of G Herbo’s child said when cops pulled up that he assualted her during an argument and then left with their son.

Ari took to Instagram to elaborate on what went down “He kicked my door down to get in my house because I wouldn’t let him in, beat the fuck out of me in front of my son then he took my son outside to his friends and had them drive off with my son,” she wrote. “Hid all my knives in my house, broke my phone and locked me inside and beat the fuck out of me again.” Ariana further explained how G Herbo dragged her by her hair onto concrete and then took her back in the house, where he continued to beat her up. Herbo allegedly broke numerous items in Ariana’s house and left her with a black eye, bruises and scratches all over her body.