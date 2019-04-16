CLOSE
Events
HomeEvents

She’s ‘Unbothered’ Hunty! Jemele Hill Launches New Podcast!

0 reads
Leave a comment
2014 BET Experience At L.A. LIVE - Genius Talks Presented By RushCard

Source: Jonathan Leibson/BET / Getty

Jemele’s New Podcast ‘Unbothered” Has Launched On Spotify!

Jemele Hill has proven that you can stay booked and busy without having to sacrifice your beliefs! Many of us are aware that Hill made “negative” commentary about THEIR president, which had the people at ESPN in a tizzy. After Hill announced she was leaving her position as SportsCenter 6 anchor to write for ESPN’s The Undefeated, alot of folks were upset due to loving the sports commentary Hill provided.

Fear not, Hill has officially put out her own podcast! ‘Unbothered ‘ launched 4/15 at 5pm and is available on Spotify. The new podcast will be Hill and her co hosts providing commentary on sports, politics and culture.

Check out Hill’s new co-hosts!

 

She’s ‘Unbothered’ Hunty! Jemele Hill Launches New Podcast! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Birdman & Juvenile “Breeze,” Monica “Commitment” & More…
 11 hours ago
04.17.19
Sol Blume Adds Ari Lennox To Star-Studded Lineup…
 14 hours ago
04.17.19
Aston Martin Unveils All-Electric Supercar [Photos]
 14 hours ago
04.17.19
LL Cool J, Wife Simone Smith, Remy Ma…
 17 hours ago
04.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close