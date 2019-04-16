CLOSE
Wendy Williams Confirms Divorce and Shares Future Plans

Wendy Williams has been pretty quiet about her marriage since the news broke that she had served her husband Kevin Hunter with divorce papers.

But just days after, Wendy confirmed on her show that she is moving on with her life with her son.  Williams shared that she will be moving out of her sober house and starting a new phase in her life in eight days and credited her time in the sober house for review of her own life.

Williams shared that, “Everybody has things in their life that they’re embarrassed to share with the world, or they’re frightened to share with the world, or they’re not ready to share with the world and addressing my sobriety, my addiction, head on has really helped me sort out every single compartment of my life.”

Wendy looks really happy with her new plans and we wish her well with her new life and sobriety.

