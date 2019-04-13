CLOSE
Patrol Focusing on Move Over Law in Construction Season

According to Fox 28, the State Highway Patrol is focusing on enforcement of Ohio’s Move Over law as construction season starts.

The patrol says troopers’ cruisers were involved in 56 crashes in the past five years that appear to have involved violations of that law by motorists. Two motorists died in the crashes reported from 2014-2018, while 29 motorists and 50 officers were injured.

The state law requires drivers to move over to an adjacent lane when approaching any vehicle with flashing or rotating lights parked on the roadside. It says drivers should slow down if moving over isn’t possible due to traffic, weather conditions or the lack of a second lane.

