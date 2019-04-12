Issa Rae: Marsai Martin Outshined Me In Karaoke While Filming ‘Little’

Here’s one thing that’s not up for debate. The comedy Little is the epitome of #BlackGirlMagic.

The hilarious comedy starring Regina Hall, Issa Rae and executive producer Marsai Martin, centers on on a insufferable tech mogul, Jordan Sanders, who wakes up as the 13-year-old version of herself.

Martin plays a young Sanders while Hall is perfect as the adult exec who tortures her employees, including April (Issa Rae). Jordan and April bond as the roles are reversed and April finds herself bossing around her younger, older boss.

Little, an idea from Martin who was inspired by Tom Hanks’ body-swapping classic Big, makes Martin the youngest Black executive producer in Hollywood.

While chatting about the film, Issa and Marsai let us in on what it was like to film the karaoke scene of the fun flick.

“The Mary J. Blige scene, [Marsai] was just so good. She can sing and dance and I was like dreading it because I thought we were both on the same page. We’re going to do this bad karaoke. I can’t sing or dance. Then she gets on the table and has the moves and embodies Mary.”

Catch Little in theaters NOW!

