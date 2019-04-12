Shed Those White Tears, Sis: Lori ‘Aunt Becky’ Loughlin Is Reportedly Having A Breakdown Over Possible Jail Time

The college admissions scandal is another disgusting example of white privilege on overdrive. However, it gets even worse with “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin. The disgraced actress accused of bribing college officials to get her daughter admitted could be going to the slammer after refusing to take a plea deal.

Loughlin, 54, “has been in complete denial” and “refused to accept any jail time and thought the DA was bluffing,” E! reported. There is also this gem: “Lori is finally realizing just how serious this is. She is seeing the light that she will do jail time and is freaking out.”

She and her husband of nearly 22 years, Mossimo Giannulli, 55, have been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud and conspiring to commit fraud and money laundering. They each face a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

They may have been able to avoid this if they accepted a plea deal. Actress Felicity Huffman, 56, allegedly copped a plea that will more than likely result in a hefty fine and probation — she pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. Maybe being arrested at gun point on March 12 gave her the fear she needed.

The elaborate college admissions scheme played out through a series of bribes, photoshopped images, fraudulent test scores and more as a way to admit unqualified students through athletic scholarships for sports the “recruits” would rarely if ever play on the collegiate level.

This incident has invited heavy scrutiny on colleges’ admissions practices that stack the odds against countless applicants who have been denied deserved spots at schools of their choice. Understandably, Black and brown students have been particularly outraged. Students of color have historically been accused of not earning their seat at the table because of race-based affirmative action policies. Their merits have been called into question while, as it turns out, the wealthy elite were benefitting from what has been called a broken college admissions system.

A recent example of this outrage is the 2016 Fisher v. The University of Texas case that went to the Supreme Court. Abigail Fisher claimed the University of Texas denied her admission based on her race. The Supreme Court would uphold affirmative action as a constitutional practice.

Some have even argued that this admissions scandal illustrates the validity of why affirmative action is still important.

