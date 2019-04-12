Today is officially dubbed National Grilled Cheese Day! There couldn’t be any better way to celebrate than with a perfect grilled cheese sandwich.

Join in on the celebration and stop at some the city’s favorite spots for an oogey gooey cheesy piece of comfort food!

Melt Bar and Grill

An Ohio based restaurant, Melt is the king of grilled cheese in the city. It’s menu has been described as comfort food, all dressed up!!

City Tavern

Tavern is located in the infamous Wonder Bread building and is one of the best places in Columbus for grilled cheese and comfort food all around. Their Wonder Bread Grilled Cheese is a three-tier classic grilled cheese, and it pairs perfectly with a cup of tomato bisque.

Timmy’s Meltdown

Self proclaimed “Purveyors of Fine Grilled Cheese, Great Soups & Anarchy”, Timmy’s food truck definitely delivers on its word. They offer multiple grilled cheese sandwiches, including the Blue Buffalo, Eggzellent, Empire Builder, and a Build-Your-Own option!

Kindred Spirits

If you’re in the Hocking Hills area, be sure to stop by Kindred Spirits at the Inn at Cedar Falls. Their Grilled 4 Cheese Sandwich is made with cheddar, smoked gouda, pepper Jack and American cheese and is served on whole wheat bread.

Nothing makes me happier than a good ol’ grilled cheese sandwich dipped in a side of tomato soup! If you can, visit your favorite grilled cheese spot today!

