It was an emotional day as Republicans and Democrats fight over the controversial bill.

The Republican-supported heartbeat abortion ban has been a passionate fight in the state for the past five years. It has even been vetoed twice by former Governor John Kasich

On Wednesday, the House voted 56-39 and the Senate 18-13 sending the bill to new Governor Mike DeWine, a Republican who took office in January and vowed to sign the bill into law.

The bill will ban all abortions once a heartbeat is detected from an unborn child.

Many Democrats vow to sue the state for this violates Roe v Wade. Also, they argue that the bill does not protect women of incest and rape and deny women reproductive rights to safe and legal abortions.

Republicans argued that this bill is in the best interests of the baby, mother, and state.

Do you believe in the heartbeat abortion ban? Tell us below.

Source: 10TV

Heartbeat Abortion Ban Heads To Governor For Signature was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com