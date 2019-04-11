CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Ohio Cities Rank The Worst For People WIth Allergies

0 reads
Leave a comment

Gesundheit!

via GIPHY

We are loving the warmer weather these days but some of us are literally under attack from pollen, dust and other allergies.

Some Ohio cities have ranked some of the worst cities in the country according to allergists. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America ranked Columbus number 46. Toledo, Akron, and Cleveland also ranked in the Top 50.

It is reported that trees in the state are among to blame.

“And if you look around everywhere we have a lot of trees and the trees here are the type that generate a lot of allergenic pollens. The ones we breathe and cause congestion, runny nose, post nasal drip, the drainage down the throat that causes throat clearing, our voice changes,” Dr. Andrew Dang with Premier Allergy and Asthma explained.

Also, the state has the perfect climate to produce air-borne pollens.

Source: 10TV

Ohio Cities Rank The Worst For People WIth Allergies was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
dreamville fest 2019 nipsey hussle mac miller
Here’s How You Can Watch Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration…
 46 mins ago
04.11.19
Getty Images Portrait Studio Powered By Samsung Galaxy At 2015 Summer TCA's
Master P Says Nipsey Hussle Was Beloved Like…
 2 hours ago
04.11.19
Barack Obama Salutes Dwayne Wade For His Final…
 12 hours ago
04.11.19
ScHoolboy Q ft. Travis Scott “Chopstix,” 2 Chainz…
 12 hours ago
04.11.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close