Remains of Missing Indiana Woman Reportedly Found In Crown Point

Police Emergency Lights

Last month, Indiana woman Najah Ferrell went missing on what was supposed to be her first day at a new job.

According to NBC News, police found human remains in a pond in Crown Point, Indiana which are believed to be Ferrell’s.

Police in Crown Point, Indiana, said that Najah Ferrell is likely dead after fishermen found a foot bearing what investigators described as a distinct tattoo that includes what appears to be the name “Najah.

Engaged to be married and a mother five children, Ferrell was last scene on March 15th.

The cause of her death remains unknown.

