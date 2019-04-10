Ohio State Highway Patrol Will Now Pay More Attention To The “Move Over” Law

I thought it was the norm for people to just move over or slow down with caution when coming up on or passing any vehicles with flashing or rotating lights well it looks like everyone isn’t as informed as me lol but just last year drivers who violated this law went up more than 50%. Now those State Boys ain’t playin , so get ready to be pulled over if you don’t move over. Full Story Here

