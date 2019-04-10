CLOSE
Tamar Braxton Claims Her Mama And Sisters ‘Love’ Her New Nigerian Bae

The singer and reality star says the Braxton family just adores David Adefeso.

With news that Tamar Braxton and her man are back together, the reality star and singer is sharing that her family, including Mama Evelyn, is very fond of her Bae.

According to the New York Post, Tamar let everyone know on the red carpet of the season premiere of the Braxton Family Values that the Braxton clan loves her Nigerian finance mogul boyfriend, David Adefeso.

“They love him,” the “Love and War” singer said of his relationship with her sisters, parents and her son, Logan.

“He’s really kind of, like, hard to not love because he’s a great guy, he comes from a great family, he has great morals. He loves my son to pieces and we get along great, and he’s great.”

But the 42-year-old was clear: Y’all won’t see David up and through this new season.

“You won’t see a whole lot [of him],” she stressed.

“Only because I’m not ready to divulge everything. It’s new… I kind of just want to keep it to myself for as long as I possibly can.”

She also added that David is private and is “adjusting” to this new spotlight.

“He’s definitely adjusting, but he’s not, like, a television person,” Braxton admitted.

“He’s in finance and he’s cool in his field, so this all is like, ‘What happened? Who am I dating?’ He’s not on social media. He doesn’t know.”

As we previously reported, Tamar and T’ Challa (the name she calls him) got back together recently.

She posted a video with the mystery man with the captions, “I be mad, mad 😩😂😂 but not too long at this one💕 he way to fine for that🤦🏽‍♀️ #forever&everbruh💋 #D&T imEXTRARXTRA.com”

 

We’re rooting for love girl!

[caption id="attachment_3022330" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty[/caption] Tamar Braxton is making headlines again, but this time not for her Celebrity Big Brother beef, but a comment she made about her family dynamic on the show. Tamar revealed she allows her son Logan to sleep in the same bed as her and her Nigerian boyfriend who she calls T'Challa. “See Logan’s five. He be in the bed with me and T’Challa!” she told Kandi Burruss during a candid chat on the popular reality TV show. When Kandi questioned how Vince feels about it, Tamar dismissed her ex-husband and claimed she wouldn't mind if the shoe were on the other foot. “We not together! That’s not really his business,” Braxton said. “And if [Logan] did that with somebody that [Vince] looked like he was getting ready to get married to, why would I act a fool? I would want him to be close to her.” Tamar explained the dynamics, saying she sleeps in between Logan and T' Challa so there's no contact between the men. “He’ll come in and scoot me over,” she said. “I don’t play that. I don’t mess around with my kids. We live in an apartment, it’s not like I’m in my house.” Hmm. Tamar's admission sparked a debate on #BlackTwitter about the inappropriateness of her comments. Little is known about Tamar's hunky beau, leading people to think she's making a naive decision. However, while discussing her relationship with the rest of the Celebrity Big Brother cast, she revealed, “I met T’Challa and now it’s a wrap again. But he didn’t date Black women, which is crazy,” she said. “He did not date Black women. It’s like, I’m attracted to men who don’t like Black women. Vince neither, remember that? Vince either.” Things that make you go hmm... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LkJ8uPLwCgI&feature=youtu.be Keep scrolling for #BlackTwitter's reaction to Tamar's comments:

