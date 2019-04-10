Tamar Braxton Claims Her Mama And Sisters ‘Love’ Her New Nigerian Bae

With news that Tamar Braxton and her man are back together, the reality star and singer is sharing that her family, including Mama Evelyn, is very fond of her Bae.

According to the New York Post, Tamar let everyone know on the red carpet of the season premiere of the Braxton Family Values that the Braxton clan loves her Nigerian finance mogul boyfriend, David Adefeso.

Tamar Braxton brings new boyfriend out of hiding https://t.co/lDz7lA1GPP pic.twitter.com/xFjpezOz3M — New York Post (@nypost) April 5, 2019

“They love him,” the “Love and War” singer said of his relationship with her sisters, parents and her son, Logan.

“He’s really kind of, like, hard to not love because he’s a great guy, he comes from a great family, he has great morals. He loves my son to pieces and we get along great, and he’s great.”

But the 42-year-old was clear: Y’all won’t see David up and through this new season.

“You won’t see a whole lot [of him],” she stressed.

“Only because I’m not ready to divulge everything. It’s new… I kind of just want to keep it to myself for as long as I possibly can.”

She also added that David is private and is “adjusting” to this new spotlight.

“He’s definitely adjusting, but he’s not, like, a television person,” Braxton admitted.

“He’s in finance and he’s cool in his field, so this all is like, ‘What happened? Who am I dating?’ He’s not on social media. He doesn’t know.”

As we previously reported, Tamar and T’ Challa (the name she calls him) got back together recently.

She posted a video with the mystery man with the captions, “I be mad, mad but not too long at this one he way to fine for that #forever&everbruh #D&T imEXTRARXTRA.com”

We’re rooting for love girl!

