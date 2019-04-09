Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena Renamed!

Cleveland’s number one sports and entertainment venue has officially been renamed ‘Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse’. The venue has been undergoing a massive renovation and transformation and a new name is the icing on the cake.

Quicken Loans is known for the way it reimagined the future of lending by introducing Rocket Mortgage, the first completely digital mortgage experience available to consumers. The company is the nation’s largest home mortgage lender and continues to operate a tech-driven office in the heart of downtown Cleveland.

The newly titled venue is one of the busiest arenas in the world and home to the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, AHL’s Cleveland Monsters, additional signature sporting events, concerts, and family entertainment shows. The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will host over 200 events, attracting over two million visitors annually.

In addition, the downtown Cleveland sports and entertainment facility has been named the host venue of the 2022 NBA All-Star game weekend, when the NBA will be celebrating its 75th anniversary. It will also host the Women’s Final Four in 2024.

The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse announcement was made today by Cavaliers Chairman and Quicken Loans Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert, Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner, Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse CEO Len Komoroski and Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman. Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish were also in attendance.

The new name was revealed in a high-energy video presentation in front of hundreds of guests and media prior to Fan Appreciation Night at the Cavaliers final home game for the 2018-19 season.

Click here to watch the footage of the press conference.

“Since 1994, Cleveland has shared countless unforgettable moments at this arena. From hosting world-class music acts to multiple NBA Finals games, the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse has been the epicenter of entertainment in Cleveland for decades,” said Gilbert. “Today marks the beginning of the next chapter in the evolution of this incredible facility, as not just one of the world’s premier sports and entertainment venues, but a hub of technology that is leading the charge in innovation, efficiency and fan experience.”

The arena will be completing a $185 million renovation that will increase the total square footage of the venue from 95,380 sq. ft. to 152, 970 sq. ft. A new glass façade featuring 1,475 glass pieces and atrium will add 42,530 sq. ft. of new public space to create a dramatic exterior presence. Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse will have eight new public destination hospitality spaces and feature the latest in cutting-edge technology that will re-define the fan experience.

“There are many synergies between the transformation of this beautiful venue and the nation’s largest residential home lender,” said Farner. “Cleveland has been a great home to us for many years, not only because of the arena naming, but also because our highly successful 600-team member downtown office. We are thrilled to see our Rocket Mortgage brand take center stage while we join the Cavaliers in this exciting new era of Cleveland sports and entertainment history.”

The Cavaliers 17th Annual Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Discount Drug Mart, marks the final 2018-19 regular season home game. The game is tonight April 9th versus the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. The Cavaliers will thank fans by providing ‘PUSH BUTTON AND WIN’ opportunities to go home with prizes throughout the game, playing off the Rocket Mortgage slogan, “Push Button. Get Mortgage.”

Fans will also be treated to a special halftime concert by hip-hop star Flo Rida, who will perform several of his hits including “My House,” a fitting song to celebrate the new Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The 25-year-old publicly owned facility is a joint-venture between the City of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, the Gateway Economic Development Corporation and the Cavaliers.

The venue’s new website address is RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com. For the latest news and updates, follow the arena’s official Twitter feed, @RMFieldHouse, Instagram account, @RocketMortgageFieldHouse and Facebook page, facebook.com/RocketMortgageFieldHouse.

The arena will close mid-May to complete the renovation in time for the grand-opening September 30th with six-time Grammy Award winning and Ohio natives, the Black Keys in concert. The 2019-20 schedule is full of events and alos includes the celebration of the Cavaliers 50th season!!

