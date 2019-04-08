Actress Felicity Huffman is joining 13 other defendants in the college admissions scandal who are pleading guilty, according to the Department of Justice.

Huffman, a star on ABC’s Desperate Housewives and the wife of Shameless star William H. Macy admitted to paying $15,000 to get her older daughter unlimited time for her SAT test and to have a proctor administer the test and correct the answers.

Macy was not charged in the FBI Investigation.

“I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community,” Huffman said in a statement. “I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”

While revealing that her daughter knew “absolutely nothing” about the deal she made with scheme organizer William Rick Singer, Huffman added, “This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life.”

Singer pleaded guilty last month to charges of racketeering conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of justice. Huffman agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

The max sentence for those charges? 20 years in prison and three years of supervised release and fines.

Felicity Huffman, 13 Others To Plead Guilty In College Admissions Scandal was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Written By: Brandon Caldwell Posted 20 hours ago

