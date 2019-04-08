CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Nipsey Hussle Tributes Were Amazing At Dreamville Festival {PHOTOS}

0 reads
Leave a comment
Dreamville Festival 2019

Source: @victoriasaidit / Victoria McGraw

Dreamville Festival April 6th, 2018 was exactly one week after the assassination of rapper Nipsey Hussle.

The energy was shifted but in a positive way; with artwork to remember the late Mac Miller and Nipsey. Dreamville dedicated the entire show to the loss of Nipsey Hussle.

Rapsody , Big Sean, J.Cole ,and Teyana Taylor dedidcated videos and songs to Nipsey during their performances.

6lack , Cozz, Omen , Lute , Nelly , 21 Savage, and Ari Lennox mentioned Nipsey and his impact on the culture. “R.I.P Nip” was mentioned on every set from 12pm until 11pm.

Related : Livestream Dreamville Fest Feat. J. Cole, 21 Savage, Ari Lennox, SZA & More

Dreamville Festiville 2019

Dreamville Festival 2019 Sold Out At 40,000 People

81 photos Launch gallery

Dreamville Festival 2019 Sold Out At 40,000 People

Continue reading Dreamville Festival 2019 Sold Out At 40,000 People

Dreamville Festival 2019 Sold Out At 40,000 People

  Yes, 40,000 people were in one place at one time to enjoy the rescheduled Dreamville Festival ; that was originally dated in September. J.Coles inaugural festival took place at Dorothea Dix Park, where the plan for this festival had been in the works for 4 years or more. The two stage festival Rise and Shine had great performances and dedications to the late, Nipsey Hussle by all the artist; J.Cole, 21 Savage , Nelly , Teyana Taylor  ,  Big Sean ,  Lute ,  OMEN  , MEZ ,  Ari Lennox  , EarthGang ,Rapsody   , J.I.D , Davido  , 6lack ,SABA , and COZZ. J.Cole dedicated his song 'Love Yours' to Nipsey and let everyone know it's important to give people their flowers while they are here, as he brought on Philly rapper Meek Mill to perform. Big Sean had the largest moment of silence to pay respect and send prayers to Nipsey and his family.   https://www.instagram.com/p/Bv9ceW_FtY2/

Related : Nipsey Hussle Contributions To Be Entered Into U.S. Congressional Record!!

Nipsey Hussle Tributes Were Amazing At Dreamville Festival {PHOTOS} was originally published on hiphopnc.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nipsey Hussle’s Procession Will Travel 25 Miles Through…
 6 hours ago
04.09.19
Jim Jones To Launch Consulting Firm For Artists
 6 hours ago
04.09.19
Teairra Mari Drops 50 Cent Diss “I Ain’t…
 6 hours ago
04.09.19
Felicity Huffman, 13 Others To Plead Guilty In…
 20 hours ago
04.09.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close