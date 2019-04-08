CLOSE
Events
HomeEvents

GIRL FAKES CHICKENPOX WITH RED, PERMANENT MARKER!

0 reads
Leave a comment
Doctors and patient with IV in hospital corridor

Source: ERproductions Ltd / Getty

Kids think they are so slick! One girl had her parents in tears from laughing when she tried to get out of going to school by faking sick.

 

 

 

According to the DailyMail.com, Six-year-old Lily Schooley of England noticed some of her friends were out from school with the chickenpox and decided she’d like to stay home too.

She asked her mom to borrow a red Sharpie marker to “do her homework,” and then came to her parents ten minutes later claiming she had a “rash.”

Her parents had to stop themselves from laughing and threatened to take her to the doctor, which caused Lily to quickly try and scrub off her spots. She returned to school the next day with the spots still on her skin, as every attempt to remove them had failed. She had to convince all her classmates that she was not contagious. The spots wouldn’t come off for four days.

GIRL FAKES CHICKENPOX WITH RED, PERMANENT MARKER! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The Meadows Music & Arts Festival - Day 1
Watch J. Cole Dedicate ‘Love Yourz’ To Nipsey…
 3 hours ago
04.08.19
'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
Beyonce’s Homecoming Is Coming To Netflix — Watch…
 3 hours ago
04.08.19
Netflix teases a new Beyoncé documentary 🐝
 22 hours ago
04.08.19
R. Kelly Asks Media To ‘Take It Easy’…
 1 day ago
04.08.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close