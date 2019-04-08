GIRL FAKES CHICKENPOX WITH RED, PERMANENT MARKER!

Kids think they are so slick! One girl had her parents in tears from laughing when she tried to get out of going to school by faking sick.

According to the DailyMail.com, Six-year-old Lily Schooley of England noticed some of her friends were out from school with the chickenpox and decided she’d like to stay home too.

She asked her mom to borrow a red Sharpie marker to “do her homework,” and then came to her parents ten minutes later claiming she had a “rash.”

Her parents had to stop themselves from laughing and threatened to take her to the doctor, which caused Lily to quickly try and scrub off her spots. She returned to school the next day with the spots still on her skin, as every attempt to remove them had failed. She had to convince all her classmates that she was not contagious. The spots wouldn’t come off for four days.

was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 3 hours ago

